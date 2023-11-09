Laughlin man arrested for Kingman crash that sent woman to Las Vegas hospital

KINGMAN (KTNV) — A Laughlin man is facing charges after running a red light and crashing into another vehicle.

According to the Bullhead City Police Department, the crash happened on Tuesday at 10:40 p.m. in Kingman at Highway 95 and Club House Drive.

Investigators said that Laughlin native Jeremy Kennedy was driving a 1995 Jeep Cherokee on Highway 95, ran the red light at Club House Drive, and collided with a 1997 Hyundai Accent.

Three people were in the Accent. The rear passenger was identified as 20-year-old Shaianne Nykole Gerber. She was airlifted to Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas and as of Thursday, she is in critical condition.

The Accent driver, was identified as 18-year-old Christopher Jay Lopez from Bullhead City, as well as another female passenger were taken to Western Arizona Regional Medical Center for minor injuries.

Investigators said both Kennedy and Lopez showed signs of impairment due to cannabis. Lopez was "cited and released for DUI". Additional charges are pending following a blood analysis.

Kennedy was booked into the Mohave County Jail and is being charged with aggravated assault resulting in serious physical injury, aggravated assault with a dangerous instrument, DUI, DUI-drugs, and causing serious physical injury. Authorities said additional charges are pending following a blood analysis.