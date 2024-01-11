Las Vegas woman dies nearly two weeks after being hit by vehicle

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A woman is dead 11 days after being hit by a vehicle on Sahara Avenue.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the incident happened on Dec. 30 at 12:52 a.m. Investigators said the woman was walking through a Dotty's parking lot and was hit by a 2020 Nissan Kicks that was backing up. Police said the woman was knocked to the ground and that she was taken to University Medical Center to be treated.

On Tuesday, the woman died from injuries sustained in that collision.

Investigators said the driver of the Nissan, later identified as 74-year-old John Reed, showed signs of impairment. The Las Vegas native was arrested for DUI.

As of Wednesday night, no further details have been released.