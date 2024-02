LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thousands of runners are getting ready to descend on Las Vegas for the Rock 'n' Roll Running Series.

The routes run through downtown Las Vegas as well as the Las Vegas Strip, which means road closures.

Those closures start on Saturday, Feb. 24 at 8 a.m. and you can see those closures below.

City of Las Vegas

Closures for the half-marathon and 10K will start on Sunday, Feb. 25 at 2:30 p.m. and roads are scheduled to reopen at 11:30 p.m. You can see the full list of closures for Sunday below.

