Las Vegas Raiders issue traffic alert to fans ahead of Sunday's game vs. Broncos

Joe Bartels, Reporter, KTNV
Posted at 6:40 PM, Oct 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-01 21:40:23-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Traffic headed to Allegiant Stadium on Sunday could be impacted by ongoing construction on Las Vegas Boulevard, the Las Vegas Raiders advised fans.

Drivers using northbound Interstate 15 and westbound Interstate 215 were advised to expect lane closures and potential delays.

Construction is ongoing in the Las Vegas resort corridor as part of the I-15 Tropicana Project, an effort to widen the interchange at I-15 and Tropicana.

"The combination of new resorts and professional sports has attracted more visitors to the city, drawing as many as 300,000 motorists on major holiday weekends," the Nevada Department of Transportation stated in its explanation of the project.

LEARN MORE: Major I-15, Tropicana construction project kicks off near the Strip

The Raiders and the Denver Broncos will renew their long-standing AFC West rivalry, with kickoff scheduled at 1:25 p.m.

More information about driving to and parking at Allegiant Stadium is posted on allegiantstadium.com.

