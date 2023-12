LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police said one person died at the hospital after a crash in the southwest valley Sunday evening.

KTNV asked for more details on this crash that happened near Spring Valley and Rainbow Boulevard around 7 p.m.

Police said there is another person in the hospital whose condition is labeled "serious, but non-life-threatening."

Photos taken by our photojournalist show roads taped off by police.

KTNV will provide more details as they become available.