Las Vegas police report fatal crash on Torrey Pines Drive, Washington Avenue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that there is a fatal crash on Torrey Pines Drive and Washington Avenue.

The time of the crash was around 2:29 p.m. according to police.

We are investigating a deadly crash at Torrey Pines and Washington Ave that occurred around 2:30 p.m.

This is a large scene involving at least 3 vehicles and there are road closures in effect. Please avoid the area and yield for responding emergency vehicles.@LVMPD_Traffic pic.twitter.com/F2Tca5u0Cf — LVMPD (@LVMPD) July 19, 2022

Police said that three vehicles were involved and once caught on fire. Police are currently investigating this incident, and the roads are closed.

13 Action News is headed to the scene and will provide more details once available.