Las Vegas police report fatal crash on Torrey Pines Drive, Washington Avenue

Posted at 3:27 PM, Jul 19, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that there is a fatal crash on Torrey Pines Drive and Washington Avenue.

The time of the crash was around 2:29 p.m. according to police.

Police said that three vehicles were involved and once caught on fire. Police are currently investigating this incident, and the roads are closed.

13 Action News is headed to the scene and will provide more details once available.

