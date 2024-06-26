Las Vegas police looking for driver in hit-and-run crash near Pecos, Bonanza

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are looking for a driver believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run crash early Wednesday morning.

Investigators said the crash happened around 2:26 a.m. on North Pecos Road and East Bonanza Road.

Evidence at the scene and surveillance video showed a 2017 Kia Sol was traveling southbound on Pecos Road. At the same time, a 2017 Honda Pilot was traveling eastbound on Bonanza Road.

According to Las Vegas police, the Kia ran a red light and hit the Honda.

A passenger in the Kia was ejected from the vehicle and thrown into the road.

Police say the driver and other passengers in the Kia "immediately fled the area."

Emergency medical personnel found the 19-year-old man in the road and took him to University Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition.

The driver of the Honda was taken to the hospital for her injuries but was released.

Anyone with information is asking to contact LVMPD's Collision Investigation Section at (702) 828-3060. To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or by visiting crimestoppersofnv.com.