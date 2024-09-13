Las Vegas police looking for driver after woman's death

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are asking for the public's help and are searching for a driver after a woman's death earlier this week.

On Tuesday, police received a call that an injured woman had been found on Polaris Avenue, north of S. Highland Drive.

After looking at nearby video surveillance, investigators spotted a 2013 Ford Fusion traveling south on Polaris Avenue, approaching S. Highland Drive.

The vehicle pulled over to the curb, stopped, the front passenger door opened, and a 38-year-old woman, who has not been identified as of this report, "appeared to fall out of the vehicle onto the roadway."

An uninvolved motorist later spotted the woman and called 911.

The woman was taken to University Medical Center's Trauma Unit in critical condition and she later died from her injuries.

An investigation by the Clark County Coroner's Office found she had injuries that are consistent with being struck by an unknown vehicle.

The collision is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call LVMPD's Collision Investigation Section at (702) 828-3595. To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit crimestoppersofnv.com.

Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.