Las Vegas police looking for driver after hit-and-run crash on North Main Street

Posted at 5:39 PM, Oct 03, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are looking for a driver accused of hitting and seriously injuring a pedestrian Tuesday morning.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened at 5:56 a.m. on North Main Street, south of West Bonanza Road.

Investigators said witnesses and evidence at the scene indicated a 33-year-old man was crossing the road outside of a marked crosswalk whenever a vehicle going southbound hit him and knocked him down.

He was taken to University Medical Center to be treated for serious injuries.

Las Vegas police said the driver sped away from the area after the crash.

As of Tuesday evening, investigators said they haven't been able to locate the driver or the vehicle involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LVMPD's Collision Investigation Section at (702) 828-3060. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit crimestoppersofNV.com.

