Las Vegas police looking for driver after fatal hit-and-run leaves bicyclist dead

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are asking for the public's help to find the driver who hit a bicyclist and took off.

According to investigators, this happened on Sunday at 9:14 p.m. on East Lake Mead Boulevard, east of Mt. Hood Street.

Police said evidence at the scene and witness statements said a 2016-2017 Honda Accord sedan was traveling east on East Lake Mead Boulevard "at a high rate of speed". A bicyclist was riding north and crossing East Lake Mead east of the intersection at Mt. Hood Street.

According to police, the vehicle hit the bicyclist, who was thrown onto the roadway. The 54-year-old man, who has not been identified, as of Monday morning, was taken to University Medical Center where he later died.

Investigators said the Honda didn't remain at the scene and they're continuing to look for the vehicle and the driver.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact LVMPD's Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-3595. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, visit crimestoppersofNV.com, or use the mobile app P3. Police said tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.