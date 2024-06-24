Las Vegas police investigating early morning car wreck that hospitalized two people

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are investigating a one-vehicle wreck that happened in Las Vegas early Monday morning.

The wreck happened at 2:19 a.m. at Jones Boulevard and Sahara Avenue.

The car had two people inside, who both sustained injuries from the wreck and were taken to the hospital, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The passenger suffered significant injuries but are not considered life threatening. However, the driver suffered injuries that are considered life threatening.

Due to the ongoing investigation, northbound Jones Boulevard between Sahara and Oakey Boulevard is closed.

The closure will remain in effect until the LVMPD Traffic Bureau completes its investigation.