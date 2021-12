LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting in the southeast part of the valley.

Officers responded to reports of the shooting near Gilespie Street and Silverado Ranch Boulevard around 7:45 a.m. on Friday.

Police say one person was shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

As of 10 a.m. traffic was being diverted in the area. Silverado Ranch Boulevard is closed in both directions.

