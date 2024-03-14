Watch Now
Las Vegas police: Glare from setting sun contributed to fatal crash

Posted at 11:17 AM, Mar 14, 2024
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Wednesday night.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened at 6:32 p.m. on E. Shelbourne Avenue, west of Rancho Destino Road.

Investigators said a woman was walking a dog westbound on Shelbourne Avenue.

Evidence at the scene indicated a Ford F-150 was traveling in the same direction and hit the pedestrian. The 56-year-old woman was taken to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and she later died. Her identity has not been released, as of 11:15 a.m.

Police said glare from the setting sun was likely a contributing factor in the collision and the driver stayed at the scene of the crash and did not show signs of impairment.

This is the 39th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction in 2024.

