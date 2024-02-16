Las Vegas police asking for public's help to identify vehicle involved in hit-and-run crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are asking for the public's help to identify a vehicle involved in a Valentine's Day hit-and-run crash.

The incident happened on Wednesday night at 9:33 p.m. at W. Charleston Blvd and S. Decatur Blvd.

Investigators said witnesses, evidence at the scene, and video surveillance indicated a gray or silver SUV was traveling west on W. Charleston Blvd and was in the middle of three travel lanes.

Police said a pedestrian, later identified as 48-year-old Lejon Darden, was crossing the street outside of a marked crosswalk when the SUV struck him. He was taken to University Medical Center's Trauma Center with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives said the SUV didn't stay at the scene and drove away. They released this photo believed to be involved in the crash. They added the SUV should have moderate to major front-end damage as well as a broken windshield.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

However, the year, make, and model are still unknown, as of 7 p.m.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department - Collision Investigation Section at (702) 828-3595 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555. You can also visit their website at www.CrimeStoppersOfNV.com.