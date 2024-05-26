Las Vegas police asking for help identifying juvenile hit by vehicle on Sunday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are asking for the public's help to identify a juvenile that was hit by a vehicle on Sunday morning.

Investigators said the crash happened on East Desert Inn Road and La Canada Street at 8:06 a.m.

Evidence at the scene and surveillance video indicated a 2023 Polaris Slingshot was traveling westbound on Desert Inn and approaching the La Canada intersection.

At the same time, a boy that police estimate is between 11 and 14 years old, was wearing roller skates and crossing Desert Inn in a marked crosswalk.

Police said the boy starting crossing the street with a protected signal. However, by the time he reached the center median, the traffic lights had cycled through.

Investigators said the driver of the Polaris had his view obstructed by a vehicle that was stopped in the left lane and had not started moving. That's when the child walked into westbound traffic against the signal, was hit by the Polaris, and thrown into the road.

The child was taken to University Medical Center to be treated and is in critical condition. The driver of the Polaris stayed at the scene and did not display any signs of impairment.

Las Vegas police are still trying to identify the juvenile and are asking for the public's help.

He is described as a black male that is between 11 and 14 years old. He was wearing a blue shirt, tan pants, and roller skates at the time of the crash. No further description has been released, as of Sunday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (702) 828-3595 or UMC Social Services at (702) 383-2671.