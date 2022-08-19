Las Vegas police arrest woman for going 97 mph in a school zone

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Friday, Aug. 12, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested a woman going 97 mph in a school zone.

When the lights are flashing for a school zone to reduce your speed, it’s not a suggestion! If YOU choose to drive 97MPH in a 25MPH school zone,YOU choose to take a ride to Clark County Detention Center!We have had 7 pedestrians killed on our roads just this week!!@LVMPD pic.twitter.com/q23Z5vfCJN — LVMPD Traffic Bureau (@LVMPD_Traffic) August 12, 2022

According to arrest reports, an officer witnessed the vehicle “weaving in and out of traffic, not using a turn signal and cutting other vehicles off by changing lanes unsafely.” The officer attempted to catch up to the vehicle but was only able to do so after the vehicle came to a complete stop at a red light at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and East Starr Avenue.

The officer conducted a vehicle stop and made contact with the driver, who was identified as 46-year-old Danette Colbert. The officer says Colbert reportedly kept asking why she was pulled over, insisting that she did nothing wrong and was only being pulled over “because she was black.”

When Colbert stepped out of the vehicle, she provided the officer with a Louisiana ID card and stated she did not have her driver’s license or evidence of insurance.

The passenger of the vehicle also reportedly made contact with the officer and was unclear why Colbert was driving so fast, though they told officers they tried to get her to slow down.

Colbert was arrested for reckless driving, aggressive driving, driving without a valid license and having no evidence of insurance.