Las Vegas officials announce lane restrictions on Rancho Drive

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas crews are continuing work on the Charleston Boulevard-Rancho Drive to Martin L. King. Jr. Boulevard and Rancho Drive Sewer Rehabilitation Project.

That is now requiring Rancho Drive to be restricted to one lane, both northbound and southbound, from Oakey Boulevard to Pinto Lane.

The closure will be in place from July 8 through Sept. 30, 2024 and 24-hour lane restrictions will be in place until work is completed. There will be a left-turn lane at Charleston Boulevard.

City of Las Vegas

Crews will be removing and replacing pavement and roadway base. They will also be finishing final roadway surfacing on Charleston from Rancho to Martin L. King Jr.Boulevard, and Rancho from Sherman. Place to 400 feet north of the intersection with Charleston.

Two through lanes on Charleston will be maintained in each direction while crews work on the project.

Drivers should expect delays and detours. City officials suggest alternate routes for northbound and southbound travel on Rancho include Campbell Drive or Valley View Boulevard. Alternate routes for eastbound or westbound travel on Charleston include Alta Drive and Oakey Boulevard.

The entire project is expected to be. completed by late fall 2024.