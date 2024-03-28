Las Vegas motorcyclist killed in crash on U.S. 95, Kyle Canyon Road

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas motorcyclist is dead after a crash on U.S. 95 and Kyle Canyon Road.

According to Nevada State Police, the crash happened on March 18 at 10:44 p.m.

Investigators state a black 2020 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling northbound on the Kyle Canyon Road northbound off-ramp when the driver left the travel lane, went into the dirt shoulder, and struck a metal impact attenuator (metal lane divider), and overturned.

The driver, later identified as 45-year-old Tony Vaughan, was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is the 13th fatal crash in Nevada State Police's Southern Command in 2024.