Las Vegas motorcyclist dies after crash on West Hacienda Avenue, South Decatur Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas motorcyclist has died a week after crashing his bike.

According to Las Vegas police, the crash happened on May 1 at 10:38 p.m. on West Hacienda Avenue at South Decatur Boulevard.

Evidence at the scene and witness statements indicate a 2020 Aprili motorcycle was traveling east on West Hacienda Avenue.

For unknown reasons, police said the 35-year-old motorcyclist lost control of the bike and hit a median, which ejected the man from the motorcycle. The man then hit a street sign post.

He was taken to University Medical Center to be treated.

Las Vegas police said the coroner's office notified them that the man had died from his injuries on May 8.

His death marks the 66th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction in 2024.