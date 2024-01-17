Watch Now
Las Vegas man killed in California crash

serious crash
Posted at 11:33 AM, Jan 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-17 14:33:36-05

NORTH EDWARDS, Ca. (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man is dead after being killed in a California crash.

According to California Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Sunday at 8:04 p.m. on State Route 58 near North Edwards, which is about 55 miles west of Barstow.

Investigators said that 34-year-old Christian Davi Deshotel was driving and for unknown reasons, he left the road and crashed. He was pronounced dead at the scene. They add an autopsy will be done to confirm the cause and manner of death.

No further details have been released, as of Wednesday morning.

