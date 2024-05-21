Las Vegas man hit, killed in crash in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man is dead after being hit by a vehicle in east Las Vegas earlier this month.

According to police, the crash happened at 1:56 a.m. on May 5 at S. Sandhill Road and E. Hawaii Avenue, which is near E. Charleston Boulevard.

Evidence at the scene, witness statements, and crash video indicate a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze LS was going north on Sandhill, approaching the Hawaii Avenue intersection. Police said the Chevrolet went off the road and hit the pedestrian, who has been identified as 63-year-old Robert Patrick Tully.

The driver and passenger stopped and went into a business near the crash scene and spoke to several witnesses who advised them to wait for police. However, they got back into the vehicle and drove away from the scene.

Investigators said the vehicle was abandoned nearby and the driver and passenger ran away on foot.

Police later identified the driver as 20-year-old Yester Yancarlos Paz-Zavala. He was located hours after the crash, was arrested, and Las Vegas police said he's facing several charges.

Tully was taken to University Medical Center where he died from his injuries on May 19, two weeks after the crash.

Tully's death is the 69th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction in 2024.