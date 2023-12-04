Las Vegas man dies after fatal crash near Jean

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man is dead after a crash near Jean.

On Friday, Nevada State Police released more information on the crash, which happened on Nov. 18 at 9:49 p.m. on State Route 161 about four miles east of Interstate 15.

Police said a Jeep Wrangler was traveling eastbound on SR-161 and for "unknown reasons" he went off the road and hit a sign before the vehicle went into a ditch, rotated, and overturned.

Investigators said the two men people inside the vehicle were both ejected.

The passenger, identified as 25-year-old Leovigildo Morales Gomes, was pronounced dead at the scene. The status of the driver is unknown, as of Monday morning.

Nevada State Police. said this is the 68th fatal crash, resulting in 82 fatalities, in the Southern Command's jurisdiction in 2023.