Las Vegas man, 47, died at scene after being struck by driver in east valley, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 47-year-old man died after being struck by an SUV in the east Valley Sunday evening, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.

Police said a 33-year-old driver struck the pedestrian at East Washington Avenue west of Stoney Beach Street around 6:40 p.m.

The driver was identified as Franzua M. who drove a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe.

Evidence at the crash and surveillance footage shows that the male pedestrian was crossing Washington Avenue northbound outside a marked crosswalk northbound. At the same moment, police said Franzua traveled westbound on Washington in the right-most travel lane west of Stoney Beach.

Police said a crash happened when the pedestrian crossed the Chevrolet's path of travel. Medical arrived and said the pedestrian died at the scene.

According to police, the driver showed no signs of impairment and remained at the scene.

"The pedestrian's death is the 145th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction in 2023," police said. "This collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section."