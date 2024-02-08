Las Vegas Boulevard under I-15 at Apex to close for structural repair

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Boulevard, SR-604, under Interstate 15 and the associated on and off ramps at Apex are scheduled to close for a few months so crews can fix damage to the bridge.

According to the Nevada Department of Transportation, the closures are necessary to "accommodate the lowering of SR-604 and the reconstruction of the ramps." They add crews also need to fix damage to the I-15 bridge by "high-load impacts".

Nevada Department of Transportation

By lowering the bridge, transportation officials said the minimal height clearance will be increased and reduce the number of times the bridge is hit by tall loads in the future.

Here's a look at when and where those closures will be.



FULL CLOSURE

Sunday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. to Tuesday, April 23 at 6 p.m.

Las Vegas Boulevard, SR-604, under I-15 in Apex



Sunday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. to Tuesday, April 23 at 6 p.m. Las Vegas Boulevard, SR-604, under I-15 in Apex SOUTHBOUND I-15 OFF/ONRAMP CLOSURE

Monday, Feb. 19 at 5 a.m. to Friday, March 1 at 6 p.m.

Las Vegas Boulevard, SR-604, in Apex



Monday, Feb. 19 at 5 a.m. to Friday, March 1 at 6 p.m. Las Vegas Boulevard, SR-604, in Apex NORTHBOUND I-15 OFF/ONRAMP CLOSURE

Wednesday, April 10 at 5 a.m. to Monday, April 22 at 6 p.m.

Las Vegas Boulevard, SR-604, in Apex

According to NDOT, detours for these closures will be routed through the Speedway/I-15 interchange (Exit 54) and the I-15/US-93 Interchange (Exit 64).

The closure is part of the ongoing I-15 widening project to expand the freeway from two to three lanes in each direction between Speedway Boulevard and the U.S. 93 interchange.

The $71.5 million project started in Summer 2022 and is expected to be completed this fall.