Lanes reopen at U.S.95/I-11 and Lake Mead Blvd after hanging electrical cable hazard

UPDATE: The Nevada State Police said northbound travel lanes on U.S. 95 (I-11) south of Lake Mead Boulevard are now reopened following the electrical cable hazard.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two northbound lanes on U.S.95 (I-11) south of Lake Mead Boulevard are closed due to hanging electrical cables from the Valley Drive Overpass, the Nevada State Police said.

NSP said the far-right travel lanes under the overpass will be closed for an undetermined amount of time as NDOT works to remove the hazard.

