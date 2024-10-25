Lanes reopened after fatal wrong-way crash stalls traffic on I-11, Boulder Hwy

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Lanes have reopened after an early morning crash stalled traffic on Friday.

According to Nevada State Police, a wrong-way driver crashed, and authorities closed the roads at Interstate 11 at Boulder Highway.

All northbound I-11 traffic, the Boulder Highway northbound on-ramp, and westbound to go northbound was closed throughout Friday morning.

One woman, the passenger of the wrong-way car, was pronounced dead at the scene. Several others were taken to a local hospital.

