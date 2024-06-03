Lanes reopen after crash causes delays at southbound U.S. 95, Decatur Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At least one person has been injured after several vehicles crashed on southbound U.S. 95 at S. Decatur Boulevard.

Channel 13 is waiting on more details from law enforcement and traffic officials.

However, RTC cameras in the area showed several vehicles were involved and one was upside down.

A person could also be seen being loaded into an ambulance to be treated for their injuries.

As of 5:15 p.m., all lanes are closed on southbound U.S. 95 near S. Decatur Boulevard.

At 7 p.m., RTC officials said all lanes had reopened.

WATCH: Channel 13 crews drove by the scene of the crash