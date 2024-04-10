Lanes closing on Maryland Parkway, lane restrictions announced for Craig Road

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another round of road closures are coming to Maryland Parkway as crews continue work on the Charleston-Maryland Storm Drain Project, which originally began in October 2021.

On Tuesday, the City of Las Vegas announced the southbound lanes of Maryland Parkways between Lewis Avenue and Charleston Boulevard will be closed from April 11 through May 10.

Carson Avenue west of Maryland Parkway is still closed. However, an eastbound lane is expected to reopen on Carson on April 19. Clark and Ogden Avenues west of Maryland Parkway are also still closed.

Work hours are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Motorists should expect delays and detours on Maryland Parkway, Bonneville, Clark, Carson and Ogden. Alternate routes for east-west travel will be Lewis and Bridger Avenues, Fremont Street or Charleston Boulevard. For north-south travel, 11th and 13th Streets are recommended alternate routes.

Work on the project is expected to wrap up later this summer.

City of Las Vegas

As for Craig Road lane restrictions, city officials said that is so the roadway can be repaved, utilities are raised, and roadway delineation is added.

Starting on Thursday, April 11 and continuing through Friday, May 3, Craig Road will be restricted to one lane in each direction between Buffalo Drive and U.S. 95.

Cheyenne Avenue and Lone Mountain Road are recommended as alternate routes for east-west traffic. Buffalo and Rainbow Boulevard are recommended for north-south traffic.

The lane restrictions will be in place 24 hours a day until the work is completed.