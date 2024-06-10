Lane restrictions, outages announced as Clark County crews replace traffic signals

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County is warning motorists in east Las Vegas about upcoming lane restrictions and signal outages, which are scheduled for this week.

The restrictions will start on Wednesday, June 12 at 9 p.m.

That's when traffic signals will be replaced at Sahara Avenue and Sandhill Road and be activated the next morning.

On Thursday, June 13, traffic signals will be replaced at Vegas Valley Drive and Lamb Boulevard and be activated the next morning.

According to the county, the work is part of a $2.9 million improvement project that started in March to upgrade traffic signs and signals at the intersections, add yellow flashing arrows at all four corners of the intersections and redo sidewalk ramps, and patch paving.

During the scheduled outages, the public is advised that traffic signals at the impacted intersections will be dark and travel will be reduced. to one lane in each direction.

Las Vegas police officers will be present during work hours to assist with traffic control until the new signals are up and activated.