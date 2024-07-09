Lane restrictions coming to Rainbow Boulevard, near U.S. 95 and Smoke Ranch Road

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas crews are getting ready to continue the next phase of improvements and work along Rainbow Boulevard.

According to city officials, starting on Friday, July 12, Rainbow Boulevard will be reduced to one lane in each direction between U.S. 95 and Smoke Ranch Road for road improvements.

Work includes lowering of utilities, milling, paving, raising of utilities, and installation of roadway delineation. Work activities are scheduled to be underway for about 10 hours each day. However, city officials said the lane restrictions will be in place 24 hours a day.

Those lane restrictions are scheduled to be in place through Friday, Oct. 11.

City officials are recommending that motorists take Buffalo Drive or Torrey Pines Drive as alternate routes for northbound and southbound traffic.