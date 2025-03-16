Lane extensions and repavement projects starting Monday in northwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Changes are coming to Sheep Mountain Parkway with the construction of a two-lane extension to Kyle Canyon Road.

The city of Las Vegas said work on the project starts Monday, March 17. The extension will cover the portion of Sheep Mountain Parkway from Iron Mountain Road to Kyle Canyon Road.

Intersections for the Sheep Mountain project will also be getting improvements.

In addition to the extension, the city said they will also be repaving a detour path for Kyle Canyon Road from Rufus Road to Alpine Ridge Way.

Road restrictions

For the Kyle Canyon Road detour repavement, the city said you can expect reduced speeds and one-lane restrictions in both directions between Rufus Road and Alpine Ridge Way.

City of Las Vegas

The city said the entire project will take around nine months to complete.

Road work hours will be from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

If you have any questions or concerns, the city said you can call them at (702) 218-5435.



Stay up to date with Southern Nevada traffic conditions at KTNV.com/Traffic.