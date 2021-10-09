Watch
Motorcyclist in critical condition following crash on Lake Mead Boulevard; Northbound lanes open

Nevada Department of Transportation
Posted at 11:09 AM, Oct 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-09 15:29:17-04

UPDATE 12 P.M.: All lanes are now open again on Nellis Boulevard northbound before Boulder Highway.

UPDATE 11 A.M.: Police say a motorcycle rider is in critical condition at University Medical Center Trauma following the crash, which happened just before 10 a.m.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Fatal Detail investigators are en route to the scene.

ORIGINAL STORY:
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A crash on Lake Mead Boulevard At Marion Drive has prompted lanes closures from Lamb to Nellis boulevards.

Drivers can expect delays in the area and authorities recommend using alternate routes.

Check back for updates.

Video of the area:

Area near the crash:


