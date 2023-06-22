Lane closures expected on I-15 north of the Spaghetti Bowl starting Friday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Be prepared to pack your patience going through more cone zones.

According to the Nevada Department of Transportation, lane restrictions will be put in place on the northern section of I-15 near the Las Vegas Spaghetti Bowl periodically from June 23 to July 14.

That's so crews can install a thin bond overlay on multiple bridges. The process includes two applications of the overlay, which requires traffic to be temporarily paused between those applications.

The department said this should "enhance traction on bridges by providing a friction layer." The work is part of the ongoing repaving project on I-15 between U.S. 95 and Craig Road.

You can see the full list of closures below.

Friday, June 23 at 8 p.m. to Monday, June 26 at 5 a.m.

Northbound I-15 will be reduced to one lane for one mile between U.S. 95 and Washington Avenue. Crews will work on the bridges over the UPRR railroad tracks, Bonanza Road, F Street, D Street, and Washington Avenue.

Friday, July 7 at 8 p.m. to Monday, July 10 at 5 a.m.

Both directions of I-15 will be reduced to one lane at Lake Mead Boulevard.

Friday, July 14 at 8 p.m. to Monday, July 17 at 5 a.m.

Southbound I-15 will be reduced to one lane for one mile between Washington Avenue and U.S. 95.

Transportation officials are encourage drivers to find alternate routes to avoid lengthy delays.