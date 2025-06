UPDATE

Roads have reopened after a motorbike crash on Lamb Blvd. closed the area.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Las Vegas Metro Police are responding to a motorbike collision on the east valley Tuesday night near Boulder Station Casino. Traffic is being redirected in the area.

KTNV

The motorcyclist sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital. Police said that impairment of the motorcyclist is unknown at this time.