Juvenile suffers life-threatening injuries in e-scooter, vehicle collision in Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A juvenile on an e-scooter was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision with a vehicle Wednesday in Henderson, according to police.

The collision happened near Racetrack Road and Blue Lantern Drive.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, according to police.

Police said Racetrack Road is closed in both directions between Blue Lantern and Newport drives as police investigate. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

No additional details were provided.