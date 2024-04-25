Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Jones Boulevard improvements underway from Lone Mountain Road to Horse Drive

Road Closure
Scripps
Road Closure signs
Road Closure
Posted at 6:58 PM, Apr 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-24 21:58:42-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Motorists could face delays through July 9 as City of Las Vegas crews work on improvements on Jones Boulevard.

According to city officials, road construction between Lone Mountain Road and Horse Drive will require that traffic be generally restricted to one lane, in northbound and southbound lanes on Jones.

Lane restrictions will remain in place 24 hours a day until the project is completed.

Crews will be on the scene and are scheduled to work from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Mondays through Fridays.

Crews are lowering utilities, milling, paving, and installing traffic signal loop detectors, among other tasks.

Motorists are advised to use Torrey Pines Drive or Decatur Boulevard as alternate routes for northbound and southbound traffic.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH