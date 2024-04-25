Jones Boulevard improvements underway from Lone Mountain Road to Horse Drive

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Motorists could face delays through July 9 as City of Las Vegas crews work on improvements on Jones Boulevard.

According to city officials, road construction between Lone Mountain Road and Horse Drive will require that traffic be generally restricted to one lane, in northbound and southbound lanes on Jones.

Lane restrictions will remain in place 24 hours a day until the project is completed.

Crews will be on the scene and are scheduled to work from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Mondays through Fridays.

Crews are lowering utilities, milling, paving, and installing traffic signal loop detectors, among other tasks.

Motorists are advised to use Torrey Pines Drive or Decatur Boulevard as alternate routes for northbound and southbound traffic.