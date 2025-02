LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Drivers in Spring Valley might want to allow some extra time in their morning commute on Thursday.

The intersection of W Sahara Avenue and S Valley View Boulevard is closed in all directions as police investigate a crash.

Details are limited, but Channel 13 has learned a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle that then fled the scene.

This is a developing report. Please use an alternate route while traveling in the area.