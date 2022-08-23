Impairment not suspected in driver who injured juvenile bicyclist, police say

HENDERSON (KTNV) — On Tuesday, at approximately 6:30 a.m., the City of Henderson Police and Fire Departments responded to the area of 400 N Arroyo Grande Blvd in reference to an automobile colliding with a bicyclist.

Police say the juvenile bicyclist sustained minor injuries, was medically evaluated and treated at the scene, and was released.

Preliminarily, impairment on the motorist's behalf is considered a factor. However, after further investigation, police say impairment on the motorist’s behalf was ultimately determined not to be a factor, and the juvenile was determined to have been within the marked crosswalk.

The investigation is still ongoing.

This story is developing, check back later for updates.