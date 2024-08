LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — RTC said all northbound lanes on I-15 at Flamingo Road are closed due to a multiple-vehicle accident.

At this time, there is no timeframe for when the road will reopen.

The I-15 northbound ramp from Flamingo is also closed.

Nevada State Police said it was a three-vehicle collision, and one individual has been taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officials said to seek alternate routes.

This is a developing situation.