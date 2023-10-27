I-15 to be partially closed on Halloween, additional Tropicana closures announced

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation is announcing more road closures and restrictions due to the ongoing I-15/Tropicana Interchange Project. That includes closures that could affect your way to or from your destination on Halloween.

According to NDOT, the southbound lanes of Interstate 15 will be closed between Hacienda Avenue and Sunset Road on Oct. 31 from 9 p.m. through Nov. 1 at 5 a.m. That's so crews can install an Active Traffic Management, ATM, gantry. Those are electronic signs that are placed above the interstate to show motorists which lanes are open and which lanes are closed.

Traffic will be detoured onto the collector-distributor lane and back onto I-15.

NDOT

Looking at Tropicana Avenue, eastbound and westbound Tropicana Avenue will be fully closed between New York-New York and Dean Martin Drive. That closure is scheduled for Nov. 5 at 9 p.m. through Nov. 8 at 5 a.m.

Officials said the closure is necessary for "traffic changes" ahead of the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

According to NDOT, motorists can use Flamingo Road, Harmon Avenue, or Hacienda Avenue during that closure.

Several closures are also scheduled for Frank Sinatra Drive overnight on Nov. 4 and Nov. 5. That will be between Excalibur Way and Arena Drive.

On Nov. 4, that closure will be in place from 1 a.m to 8 a.m.

On Nov. 5, that closure will be in place from midnight to 7 a.m.

Access to Arena Drive will remain open from the north. Access to Excalibur Way will remain open from the south. Pedestrians will be rerouted.

NDOT

NDOT said motorists can keep track of the latest changes and closures by using the free "I-15 Trop" app or by visiting their website.