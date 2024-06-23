I-15 South, W. Starr Avenue closures to last through July 12

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation is announcing upcoming restrictions on W. Starr Avenue and southbound Interstate 15.

Crews are currently in the middle of the I-15 South Project and will. construct a new soundwall in the area over the next couple of weeks.

From Friday, June 21 through Friday, July 12, the west Starr Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-15 will be closed daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Drivers will be detoured to the St. Rose Parkway southbound on-ramp via Dean Martin Drive to Southern Highlands Parkway.

Nevada Department of Transportation

The on-ramp will be closed during daytime hours to minimize noise disturbance for nearby residents at night.

Speed through the work zone will be reduced to 55 miles per hour and motorists should be cautious when traveling through those zones and/or take alternate detour routes.

According to NDOT, the overall project costs $86 million and improvements will be made along nearly nine miles of I-15 between Sloan Road and Warm Springs Road. You can track the latest information here.