I-15 North Phase 3 Project announces new road closures

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As construction continues on the I-15 North Phase 3 Project, the Nevada Department of Transportation is announcing a new round of road closures.

The $71.5 million Phase 3 Project broke ground in June 2022. The goal is to widen Interstate 15 from two lanes in each direction to three between Speedway Boulevard and the Garnet Interchange.

Nevada Department of Transportation

The latest short-term closures are listed below.

Thursday, April 11 - 6 p.m. to 8 a.m.



The I-15 southbound off-ramp to Las Vegas Boulevard (Apex) will be fully closed.

The Las Vegas Boulevard (Apex) on-ramp to I-15 southbound will be fully closed.

Thursday, April 11 - 4 a.m. to 12 p.m.



Only one lane will be open on I-15 southbound from Garnet Interchange (I-15/U.S. 93 interchange) to the Las Vegas Boulevard (Apex) interchange

Sunday, April 14 through Tuesday, April 16 - 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. nightly



Only one lane will be open on I-15 southbound from north of Las Vegas Boulevard (Apex) to south of Las Vegas Boulevard (Apex)

The I-15 southbound off-ramp to Las Vegas Boulevard (Apex) will be fully closed.

The Las Vegas Boulevard (Apex) on-ramp to I-15 southbound will be fully closed.

When looking at long-term closures, NDOT said there will be intermittent closures of Las Vegas Boulevard (Apex) under I-15 and Speedway Boulevard under I-15 through late August 2024.

From 2 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday, there will be lane reductions on I-15 northbound and southbound between Speedway Boulevard and Garnet Interchange (I-15/U.S. 93 Interchange). Those closures will also run through late August 2024.