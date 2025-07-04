Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
I-11 sign replacement project in its final week of overnight lane restrictions

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas drivers, rejoice — the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) has shared an updated overnight lane restriction schedule for the I-11 sign replacement project, which means we're in the final week of overnight lane restrictions.

This project aims to replace "I-215 signs with I-11 signs along portions of I-11, U.S. 95, U.S. 93, I-215, and local roads" from Henderson to Kyle Canyon Road.

Here are the upcoming traffic restrictions in the area, according to NDOT:

9:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 8 to 5:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 9:

  • Eastbound Kyle Canyon Rd closed from Oso Blanco to Sun Village Pkwy

9:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 9 to 5:00 a.m. Thursday, July 10:

  • Westbound Kyle Canyon Rd from Oso Blanco Rd to Sun Village Pkwy closed

9:00 p.m. Thursday, July 10 to 5:00 a.m. Friday, July 11:

  • Lanes reduced on East Flamingo Rd on-ramp to I-11/U.S. 95/U.S. 93
  • Lanes reduced on east Flamingo Rd from Hazelcrest Dr to I-11/U.S. 95/U.S. 93

The contractor will be restricted to a five-mile work zone each night to avoid traffic issues. NDOT shared that these schedules are dependent on weather, and may change.

