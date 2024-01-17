How you can weigh in on proposed plans for roads around Interstate 15

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation is looking at plans and options on roads near Interstate 15 and officials are asking for your feedback on what they should do next.

NDOT officials and the Federal Highway Administration are hosting a virtual and in-person public information meeting for the I-15 Central Corridor Project. According to the project's website, while NDOT has been working on I-15 improvements, they are still working with Clark County and the City of Las Vegas to look at additional work that is needed in the area.

According to NDOT, plans and options are still being evaluated for extending Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to Dean Martin and to determine and mitigate impacts related to constructing a median interchange between Sahara and Spring Mountain.

Nevada Department of Transportation

The virtual meeting will be open 24 hours a day from Jan. 17 through Feb. 16 at 5 p.m. You can learn more here.

The in-person meeting will be on Jan. 31 at the Clark County Building Department, which is located at 4701 W. Russell Road in Las Vegas. The meeting is scheduled to be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.