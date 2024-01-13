How to avoid traffic closures near airport, northwest, east Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As construction and road improvement projects continue across the valley, it could lead to more headaches for Las Vegas valley drivers. Here's a look at the upcoming closures and what you need to know to spend less time behind the wheel and have a smoother commute.

According to Harry Reid International Airport officials, the southbound airport connector tunnel will be reduced to one lane from Jan. 14 through Jan. 18. That will be for overnight maintenance work. The lane closure will be in place from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. However, lanes will reopen when crews are not working.

In the east part of the valley, the Nevada Department of Transportation will have overnight lane closures in place on the U.S. 95 so crews can do pavement resurfacing and lane striping. Transportation officials said the following closures are due to the ongoing Wyoming to Sunset improvement project.

Sunday, Jan. 14 at 8 p.m. to Monday, Jan. 15 at 5 a.m.



Southbound U.S. 95 reduced to one lane between S. Nellis Boulevard and N. Stephanie Street

Northbound U.S. 95 reduced to one lane between S. Nellis Boulevard and Flamingo Road

Northbound U.S. 95 off and on ramps at Tropicana Avenue and Flamingo Road off ramp will be closed

Monday, Jan. 15 at 8 p.m. to Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 5 a.m.

Southbound U.S. 95 reduced to one lane between N. Stephanie Street and Sunset Road

Northbound U.S. 95 reduced to one lane between S. Nellis Boulevard and Flamingo Road

Northbound U.S. 95 off and on ramps at Tropicana Avenue and Flamingo Road off ramp will be closed

Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 8 p.m. to Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 5 a.m.

Southbound U.S. 95 reduced to one lane between Flamingo Road and S. Nellis Boulevard

Southbound U.S. 95 off and on ramps at Tropicana Avenue and Flamingo Road on ramp will be closed

Northbound U.S. 95 reduced to one lane between S. Nellis Boulevard and Flamingo Road

Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 8 p.m. to Thursday, Jan. 18 at 5 a.m.

Southbound U.S. 95 reduced to one lane between Flamingo Road and S. Nellis Boulevard

Southbound U.S. 95 off and on ramps at Tropicana Avenue and Flamingo Road on ramp will be closed

Northbound U.S. 95 reduced to one lane between S. Nellis Boulevard and Flamingo Road

Northbound U.S. 95 off and on ramps at Tropicana Avenue and Flamingo Road off ramp will be closed

Thursday, Jan. 18 at 8 p.m. to Friday, Jan. 19 at 5 a.m.

Southbound U.S. 95 reduced to one lane between S. Nellis Boulevard and N. Stephanie Street

Southbound U.S. 95 off and on ramps at Russell Road will be closed

Sunday, Jan. 21 at 8 p.m. to Monday, Jan. 22 at 5 a.m.

Southbound U.S. 95 reduced to one lane between N. Stephanie Street and Sunset Road

Southbound U.S. 95 off and on ramps at Galleria Drive will be closed

In the northwest part of the valley, Las Vegas crews will start work on new traffic signals and improvements like a pedestrian beacon and fiber-optic communications infrastructure to monitor and manage traffic conditions. The project will affect the following intersections.

Grand Teton Drive at Shaumber Road

Grand Teton Drive at Egan Crest Way

Dorrell Lane at Shaumber Road

Dorrell Lane at Egan Crest Drive

Dorrell Lane at Durango Drive

El Capitan Way at Racel Street

According to city officials, residents can expect intermittent lane restrictions for those intersections and roadways. Work hours will be from Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Work is expected to be completed by the end of July.