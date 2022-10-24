HOV lanes to open to all Las Vegas drivers during overnight hours

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Starting on Monday, HOV lanes will begin to operate from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily instead of 24/7.

This means single-occupant vehicles will be allowed to operate in the HOV lanes from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. every day.

NDOT's decision is based on an HOV study, which found a rapid increase in traffic volumes on I-15 every day around 5 a.m. and stays "consistently high" before dissipating between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

