HOV lanes to open to all Las Vegas drivers during overnight hours

Rudy Garcia
The carpool lanes in Las Vegas are currently being be watched by traffic officials for their effectiveness.
The carpool lanes, or high occupancy vehicle lanes, have been a lightning rod of controversy since the completion of Project NEON in Las Vegas
Posted at 7:21 AM, Oct 24, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Starting on Monday, HOV lanes will begin to operate from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily instead of 24/7.

This means single-occupant vehicles will be allowed to operate in the HOV lanes from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. every day.

NDOT's decision is based on an HOV study, which found a rapid increase in traffic volumes on I-15 every day around 5 a.m. and stays "consistently high" before dissipating between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

ORIGINAL REPORT: 24/7 no more: Nevada Department of Transportation adjusts HOV lane hours

