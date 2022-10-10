24/7 no more: Nevada Department of Transportation adjusts HOV lane hours

(KTNV) — The days of 24/7 HOV lanes in Nevada are over for now.

HOV lanes will operate from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, starting on Monday, Oct. 24, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced on Monday.

That means single-occupant vehicles will be allowed to operate in the HOV lanes from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. every day.

NDOT's decision is based on an HOV study which found traffic volumes on Interstate 15 increase rapidly around 5 a.m. every day and stay "consistently high" before dissipating between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

NDOT plans to evaluate the change over the next 18 months to determine whether it should continue, or if the lanes should go back to 24/7.

“The pilot hours of operation are one way NDOT has worked hard to listen to the public and find ways to improve the HOV lanes in Southern Nevada,” said NDOT Director Kristina Swallow, “These modified hours are based on data collected from cutting-edge traffic system technology, and we look forward to evaluating the effectiveness of this pilot over the next 18 months.”