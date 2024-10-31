Highway Patrol responds to fatal crash near Interstate 11 and Decatur Road

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Thursday, Nevada State Police Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a deadly crash near Interstate 11 and Decatur Road.

The crash happened around 12:57 pm and involved a vehicle and a pedestrian. The pedestrian was struck and confirmed dead on the scene.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was cooperative with the police.

Currently, there are road closures on Interstate 11/ Decatur northbound on-ramp.

Interstate 11 and the Decatur Road area will be closed for several hours due to an investigation.