Here is what you need to know about the 215 closures in the southwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We all know getting through road construction in the valley can sometimes feel like an obstacle course— this weekend is no different.

Closures begin this weekend on the 215 in both directions between Tropicana and Flamingo.

Take a look at Friday's traffic on the Southwest Beltway. It was flowing nice and easy, but coming up this weekend, it will look a lot different and could have some serious impacts on your weekend plans if you don't plan ahead.

The 215 will be closed in both directions from Tropicana to Flamingo. This is why crews will be working on the Peace Way overpass bridge, which will eventually connect Peace Way from Hualapai all the way to Cimarron.

Channel 13 spoke to Fredrick Green, a Las Vegas native who lives in the northwest valley while he was trying to get all of his errands in this part of town done to avoid what could be a traffic nightmare this weekend.

Everything I need to do on this side of town, I've been doing the last two to three days, including taking the vehicle in to get serviced so I can have it for the weekend, so I don't have to go out there for anything at all.

Anytime a valley freeway closes, it can be a headache.

Let's show you what you need to know before these closures start, especially if you live in the southwest valley.

Northbound lanes will close on Friday night starting at 9 p.m. Southbound lanes on Saturday night will be fully closed in both directions until 5 a.m. Monday.

So, how can you get around?

The best way is going to be on Fort Apache. If you are heading northbound, you'll get off at Tropicana, make a left, then hang a right on Fort Apache and hop back on the 215 at Flamingo.

Southbound— same deal; off at Flamingo, hang a right at Fort Apache and then back on the 215 at Tropicana.

But, that'll likely be a headache with so many people taking the detour. It might be easier hopping off the 215 southbound at Town Center or northbound Durango, Sunset or Russell Road and make your way to Durango or Hualapai to avoid this all together.

The county said the beltway will reopen at 5 a.m. Monday morning, so if you have to be in the southwest valley this weekend, make sure you give some extra time and pack your patience.