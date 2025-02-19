Here are some of the road closures for this weekend's Rock 'n' Roll races

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There will be a different kind of traffic on the Las Vegas Strip this weekend, involving a lot less tires and a lot more feet.

Here's what you need to know so you aren't caught in a jam.

The Rock 'n' Roll Running Series will kick off events on Saturday, Feb. 22 with a 5k in downtown starting at 5 p.m.

Roads could close as early as 8 a.m., according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, and closures affect Fremont Street, Carson Avenue, Garces Avenue, and S Las Vegas Boulevard.

Sunday's races take off at 4:30 p.m., closing the Las Vegas Strip from Carson Avenue all the way south to just shy of Sunset Road.

Drivers should also expect closures on the I-15 off-ramps at Tropicana, Flamingo, Spring Mountain, Sahara, and Charleston.

As far as when roads will reopen, LVMPD said it could be as late as 2 a.m. Monday morning, so plan ahead for your weekend activities.

