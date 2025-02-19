Watch Now
Here are some of the road closures for this weekend's Rock 'n' Roll races

The races are happening Saturday in downtown and Sunday along the Las Vegas Strip.
Las Vegas Marathon
John Locher/AP
People run along the Las Vegas Strip during the Rock 'n' Roll Las Vegas Marathon half marathon, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Las Vegas Marathon
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There will be a different kind of traffic on the Las Vegas Strip this weekend, involving a lot less tires and a lot more feet.

Here's what you need to know so you aren't caught in a jam.

The Rock 'n' Roll Running Series will kick off events on Saturday, Feb. 22 with a 5k in downtown starting at 5 p.m.

Roads could close as early as 8 a.m., according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, and closures affect Fremont Street, Carson Avenue, Garces Avenue, and S Las Vegas Boulevard.

Sunday's races take off at 4:30 p.m., closing the Las Vegas Strip from Carson Avenue all the way south to just shy of Sunset Road.

Drivers should also expect closures on the I-15 off-ramps at Tropicana, Flamingo, Spring Mountain, Sahara, and Charleston.

As far as when roads will reopen, LVMPD said it could be as late as 2 a.m. Monday morning, so plan ahead for your weekend activities.

